Search on for parental abduction suspects and 3 missing children known to frequent Stockton

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office searching for three missing children
STOCKTON – The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding three children they believe were kidnapped by their parents.

According to the sheriff's office, the children - ages 9, 11 and 16 - were supposed to be surrendered to Child Protective Services due to ongoing "substantial danger to their physical and emotional health."

But their mother, Karri Dominguez, did not show up with them as scheduled.

Now Dominguez and Michael Pinon are wanted for parental abduction, child endangerment and a violation of a court order.

Authorities say they are known to frequent the Interstate 5 and March Lane area in Stockton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

October 13, 2022

