Search on for missing Grass Valley woman, 55, considered at-risk

GRASS VALLEY – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing woman from Grass Valley considered at-risk due to dementia.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Ester Ellington was last seen early Monday morning at her 11000 block of Creek View Drive home. Deputies believe she walked away from her home and got lost.

While Ellington is known to wear all black clothing, deputies say they don't know exactly what she was wearing when she went missing.

Photo of Ester Ellington provided by authorities. Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Family members tried searching for her before they called the sheriff's office for help late Tuesday. The Nevada County's Sheriff Search and Rescue team subsequently started their efforts to find Ellington early Wednesday morning.

Ellington may be heading towards Auburn, deputies say. Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is urged to call authorities at (530) 265-7880.