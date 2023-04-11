Search on for missing Elk Grove boy, 13

ELK GROVE -- Authorities are asking for help in finding a teenager missing for the past several days from Elk Grove.

Elk Grove police say 13-year-old Jeremiah Puckering was last seen on April 9 near E. Stockton Boulevard and Emerald Crest Drive. He had run away from family, police say.

Puckering is considered at-risk due to his age.

We are asking for your assistance with finding at-risk missing person Jeremiah Puckering. He was last seen on April 9th... Posted by Elk Grove Police Department on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

He was wearing a grey jacket, black sweats, and black slides when he was last seen.

Police believe he may be in the Sacramento area. Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is urged to call police at (916) 478-8299.