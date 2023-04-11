Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for missing Elk Grove boy, 13

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 04/11/2023
Morning headlines - 04/11/2023 01:15

ELK GROVE -- Authorities are asking for help in finding a teenager missing for the past several days from Elk Grove.

Elk Grove police say 13-year-old Jeremiah Puckering was last seen on April 9 near E. Stockton Boulevard and Emerald Crest Drive. He had run away from family, police say.

Puckering is considered at-risk due to his age.

We are asking for your assistance with finding at-risk missing person Jeremiah Puckering. He was last seen on April 9th...

Posted by Elk Grove Police Department on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

 

He was wearing a grey jacket, black sweats, and black slides when he was last seen.

Police believe he may be in the Sacramento area. Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is urged to call police at (916) 478-8299. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 4:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.