Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for missing camper considered at-risk in Sierra County

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SIERRA COUNTY – A search effort is underway in Sierra County for a woman considered at-risk due to being cognitively impaired, authorities say.

According to the Sierra County Sheriff's Office, 69-year-old Helen Elaine Freesh went missing from her campsite off Lake Highway and Goose Lake Saturday morning. She left her shoes and jacket behind.

Crews were out Saturday and Sunday, but Freesh still has not been located.

Update: June 18, 2023, at 3:50 PM The search for Helen Freesh continues. We have search and rescue teams from all over...

Posted by Sierra County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, June 18, 2023

Search and rescue teams from all over Northern California, along with nearby Washoe County in Nevada, are helping in the search for Freesh.

Anyone who sees Freesh is urged to call Sierra County authorities at (530) 289-3700. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 7:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.