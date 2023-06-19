Search on for missing camper considered at-risk in Sierra County
SIERRA COUNTY – A search effort is underway in Sierra County for a woman considered at-risk due to being cognitively impaired, authorities say.
According to the Sierra County Sheriff's Office, 69-year-old Helen Elaine Freesh went missing from her campsite off Lake Highway and Goose Lake Saturday morning. She left her shoes and jacket behind.
Crews were out Saturday and Sunday, but Freesh still has not been located.
Search and rescue teams from all over Northern California, along with nearby Washoe County in Nevada, are helping in the search for Freesh.
Anyone who sees Freesh is urged to call Sierra County authorities at (530) 289-3700.
