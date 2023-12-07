Watch CBS News
Search on for missing 10-year-old girl from south Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl from south Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says Adaleena Alejo went missing early Thursday morning from her home near Power Inn and Gerber roads.

Alejo was wearing a large white sweatshirt, dark shorts, and white shoes when she went missing.

She's considered at-risk due to her age, the sheriff's office says.

Anyone who sees Alejo or knows where she might be is urged to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

December 7, 2023

