Search on for missing 10-year-old girl from south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl from south Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says Adaleena Alejo went missing early Thursday morning from her home near Power Inn and Gerber roads.

Alejo was wearing a large white sweatshirt, dark shorts, and white shoes when she went missing.

She's considered at-risk due to her age, the sheriff's office says.

Anyone who sees Alejo or knows where she might be is urged to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.