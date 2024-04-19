Watch CBS News
Search on for inmate who walked away from Calaveras County minimum-security conservation camp

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CALAVERAS COUNTY – A search is underway after a minimum-security prisoner was discovered missing from a conservation camp Friday morning.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Jonathan LealBetancourt was missing from the 3 a.m. head count at the Vallecito Conservation Camp in Calaveras County.

Jonathan LealBetancourt California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Staff started a search immediately of the camp and grounds, but he remains missing.

LealBetancourt is serving a five-year, four-month sentence for multiple burglary and theft-related charges out of Alameda County.

Exactly what LealBetancourt was wearing when he went missing is unknown, but authorities suspect he had gray sweatpants and gray t-shirt, or orange pants and an orange long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone who sees LealBetancourt is urged to call law enforcement. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on April 19, 2024 / 8:43 AM PDT

