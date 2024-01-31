Watch CBS News
Search on for hit-and-run suspect that sent cyclist to hospital in Placer County

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY - A bicyclist has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle that took off from the scene in Placer County on Tuesday afternoon.

The CHP Valley Division responded to Crosby Herald Road at Wise Road around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday where they found a bicylist in the road.

Officers said the cyclist was traveling east on Wise Road when he was hit and ejected from the bike. The cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The driver took off south on Crosby Hearld Road. Officers said witnesses described the vehicle as a silver sedan and the right mirror came off during the collision. They said the vehicle may have been damaged on the right front side.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the CHP Auburn Office at (916) 663-3344.

Brandon Downs

Brandon comes to CBS13 from Action News Now (KHSL/KNVN) in Chico where he spent two years as the Digital Content Manager.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 1:07 PM PST

