Search underway for at least one suspect after 2 teens were shot in Rancho Cordova barbershop

What we know about the Rancho Cordova barbershop shooting that injured 2

RANCHO CORDOVA – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is still searching for at least one suspect after two teens were shot at a Rancho Cordova barbershop Tuesday night.

At last check, a sheriff spokesperson said one victim is in very critical condition and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

For hours, the investigators canvassed the popular Mo Better Hair Salon and Barber off Coloma Road and Folsom Boulevard.

Without warning, bullets sprayed into the small business plaza. Before deputies arrived at the scene, a man who spoke under the condition of anonymity described the hail of gunfire.

"Next thing I know, I'm ordering food and then I hear four gunshots – pow, pow, pow, pow," he said. "I'm like, 'What the heck is going on?' I know what gunshots sound like."

A mother-son duo owns the barbershop and alleges the 17-year-olds sought shelter after trying to escape bullets. When they stumbled inside, an owner tried to save their lives before calling for help. Later, the shooter – or shooters – left the scene.

While investigators comb through surveillance video and look for witnesses, it is yet another shooting that's leaving some on high alert.

"Not just here, specifically, in Rancho [Cordova] but in California and throughout America – a lot of shootings at night," said Gene McCann, a resident.

The latest shooting follows recent prolific mass shootings unfolding across the state. Still, it is a club no person or place wants to be in.

A longtime barbershop client said he is fed up with the recent shootings, especially this latest one involving teenagers.

"Any one of us could be a victim of that. That's something that we got to take seriously. We can't rely on the politicians to do something about it because they're at odds," Andre Williams said.