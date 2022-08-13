Search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni enters day 8

TRUCKEE – More than 200 personnel from agencies across California are in the Truckee area today as the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni enters day eight.

Detectives from local, state and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews. More than 1,000 tips have been received since last Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted a photo of Rodni wearing necklaces that she could have had on when she disappeared.

And, on Wednesday, the sheriff's office released new images that detail a hoodie the 16-year-old was loaned the day before she went missing. However, investigators don't know if she was wearing it when she disappeared.

The only recent image they have released of Rodni is a surveillance photo of the teen taken at a Truckee business the night she went missing. The image shows Rodni in a black body suit and green Dickies-brand pants just six hours before she went missing.

Rodni was last seen at a high school party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Her silver Honda CRV is also still missing.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been working alongside local search and rescue teams that include K9s, a dive team and two air resources.