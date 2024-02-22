Search crews find body of Plumas County woman missing since Tuesday

CLIO — A Plumas County woman who disappeared earlier this week was found dead by search crews, authorities said Thursday.

Elmerena Waelder, 78, was reported missing on Tuesday when a family member went to Waelder's home in Clio and couldn't find her, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office said.

Elmerena Waelder Plumas County Sheriff's Office

After nearly two full days of searching, crews, along with the assistance of a neighbor, found Waelder dead Thursday night. The sheriff's office did not say where the body was found or release details regarding the circumstances of her death.

Investigators said it was believed Waelder left home on foot the day she disappeared.

Clio is located about 23 miles southeast of the county seat of Quincy and about 143 miles northeast of Sacramento.