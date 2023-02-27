School districts across foothills announce Wednesday closures due to snow
EL DORADO — Several schools across the Sierra Foothills have announced more closures for Wednesday due to the heavy snow in the region.
The storm has brought blizzard-like conditions and several feet of snow over the first half of the week.
See a list of the announced closures below.
El Dorado Union High School District closures
The following schools start two hours late Wednesday to allow for snow plows to clear roads:
- El Dorado High School
- Union Mine High School
- Independence High School
Pioneer Union School District closures
School starts two hours late
Gold Oak Union School District closures
All schools
Amador County Unified School district closures
All schools
Pollock Pines Elementary School District closures
All schools
Silver Fork Elementary School District closures:
All schools
Mother Lode Union School District closures:
No update yet for Wednesday
Black Oak Mine Unified School District closures:
All schools
Camino Union School District closures:
All schools
Placerville Union School District closures:
No update yet for Wednesday
Union Hill School District closures:
No update yet for Wednesday
Grass Valley School District closures:
All schools
Lake Tahoe Unified School District closures:
No update yet for Wednesday
Foresthill Union School District closures:
No update yet for Wednesday
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.