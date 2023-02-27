School districts across foothills announce Wednesday closures due to snow

EL DORADO — Several schools across the Sierra Foothills have announced more closures for Wednesday due to the heavy snow in the region.

The storm has brought blizzard-like conditions and several feet of snow over the first half of the week.

See a list of the announced closures below.

El Dorado Union High School District closures

The following schools start two hours late Wednesday to allow for snow plows to clear roads:

El Dorado High School

Union Mine High School

Independence High School

Pioneer Union School District closures

School starts two hours late

Gold Oak Union School District closures

All schools

Amador County Unified School district closures

All schools

Pollock Pines Elementary School District closures

All schools

Silver Fork Elementary School District closures:

All schools

Mother Lode Union School District closures:

No update yet for Wednesday

Black Oak Mine Unified School District closures:

All schools

Camino Union School District closures:

All schools

Placerville Union School District closures:

No update yet for Wednesday

Union Hill School District closures:

No update yet for Wednesday

Grass Valley School District closures:

All schools

Lake Tahoe Unified School District closures:

No update yet for Wednesday

Foresthill Union School District closures:

No update yet for Wednesday