School bus with students on board catches fire on I-5 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A school bus with students on board caught fire while on a Sacramento freeway early Tuesday afternoon.

California Highway Patrol says the incident started just before 2 p.m.

The bus was traveling on northbound I-5 when, for an unknown reason, officers say the vehicle caught fire. It appears the fire started somewhere in the rear of the vehicle, officers say.

The driver was able to take the Arena Boulevard exit. All students were able to get out safely and no injuries were reported, CHP says.

According to CHP, the bus belonged to the Woodland Unified School District.