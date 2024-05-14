School bus driver sent to hospital after crash in Galt, students uninjured

School bus driver taken to hospital after crash in Galt

GALT – A school bus driver transporting students Tuesday evening was sent to the hospital after a crash in Galt Tuesday evening, officials said.

Cosumnes Fire said no students were transported to the hospital after the school bus crashed with a white pickup truck in the area of A Street and Oak Avenue in Galt. The bus also struck a power pole.

The California Highway Patrol said there were 20 students on the bus at the time of the crash and none of them were injured.

The school bus driver was taken to the hospital for complaints of pain.

SMUD reported roughly 300 customers lost power in the area. Power was restored to all but 27 customers, who are expected to get their power back sometime before midnight.

The Galt Police Department said it is on scene but the California Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

No other information was available at this time.