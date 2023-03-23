"Save Del Paso Park": Community group calls for changes to save public park

SACRAMENTO — It's a neighborhood battle to save a public park that's become more of an eyesore than an amenity.

People who live near Del Paso Park say they are fed up with the problem and they have a plan to save it.

Barbed-wire fence surrounds the park's old overgrown baseball field, with its warped metal backstop and a diamond that disappeared long ago under all the grass.

Juliette Porro lives nearby and has started a new group called "Save Del Paso Park," seeking a change in ownership of the land—into Sacramento County's and out of the city's, which she says has shown apathy in its ownership.

"It's kind of like apathy is indifference," Porro said. "And it's not love, but it's also not hate necessarily, but it's, your not a priority, you're last on the list."

Charlie Duckworth lives right across the street from Del Paso Park. And wants it cleaned up, for him and his family.

"This east end of Del Paso Park is what is often been called 'The Park Too Far,' " Duckworth said. "What I want is our park to be maintained properly."

Del Paso Park is located in the far northeast portion of Sacramento city limits, in an area surrounded by people who live in the county, not the city.

"We just don't want a local government that doesn't represent us to be the ones to be taking care of this," Porro said.

A homeless woman was found dead in part of the park Monday, sparking a homicide investigation.

Porro says she is proposing a reorganization of the land. That process could go through an agency called the "Local Agency Formation Commission." The city would have the right to veto the move— with or without cause.

"The track record shows that they really don't care," Porro said.

People behind this movement plan to pack the county supervisors' chambers next week to draw attention to this problem and try to get some type of change.

The city of Sacramento did not respond to CBS13's requests for comment.