Savannah Bananas take over Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO — The Savannah Bananas brought their world-famous baseball circus to West Sacramento.

It was a bananas night for fans in the stands as the team referred to as the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball brought their own twist to the field at Sutter Health Park.

The Savannah Bananas perform a lot of dancing and crazy stunts all while playing a game of baseball. And the crowd loved it as this was a sold-out event on Saturday.

Now, this fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball has a different set of rules like fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game — if it's tied.

"I followed these guys on social media for so long and we wanted to come out," said fan Gabe Garcia. "We bought tickets last year so we'd get tickets. Got here early to get a good seat."

With over 3 million followers on TikTok, it makes sense why Garcia bought tickets early. The Bananas actually did a lottery for these tickets months ago, and a lot of people couldn't even get them.