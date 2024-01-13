Saturday's snow brings winter fun to the Sierra for those visiting

Locals, visitors still travel up to the Sierra despite storm

CISCO GROVE - A winter storm is moving through Northern California Saturday night, bringing rain and heavy mountain snow in the Sierra.

Despite the Winter Storm Advisory, some locals and travelers, including a group from the Philippines, decided to still travel up to the Sierra.

"They were excited," Patrick said. "They started taking pictures from Exit 155, and I said, 'Well, we're not in Truckee yet. That's where the heavy snows are.'"

Patrick traveled up from the Bay Area to Reno, Nevada, with friends from the Philippines who were visiting. And let's say, the excitement was there.

"This is our first time visiting the U.S. and the first time we were experiencing the snow and we only see the ice in our refrigerator in the Philippines because it is a tropical country," one of the travelers said.

Even the locals, like the Andino family from Rocklin, said they came out with the kids before the snow picked up.

"My daughter asked for a day in snow so today is it," Issac Andino said.

"I'm the special one," his daughter said.

"Best family I could ever have," Andino's son said.

CBS13 asked both travelers and locals if they knew about the Winter Storm Advisory and it might've been a surprise for them.

"Oh really? We're not aware of it. We're obviously tourists that's why. We had no idea," Patrick said.

"I never check the weather, so no," Andino said.

According to the National Weather Service, the Winter Storm Advisory is in effect for the three-day weekend, lasting until Sunday night.

And for those traveling, Caltrans said to expect to see chain controls, travel delays and road closure.

"Last weekend when we were here, we got stuck there," Patrick said. "We didn't get through until 10 o'clock"

Therefore, if you are traveling up to or near the Sierra be prepared.

Sierra Avalanche Center issued an avalanche warning Saturday, lasting through Sunday evening.