San Mateo County Sheriff searching for little girl possibly abducted by father

MILLBRAE -- Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a little girl who may have been abducted by her father, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Victor Flores-Enriquez is suspected of abducting his daughter. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office

The girl was identified as 3-year-old Andrea Flores. She was last seen at 581 Magnolia Avenue in Millbrae and may be in the company of her father, who was identified as Victor Flores-Enriquez.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Twitter account posted about the possible abduction Sunday afternoon at around 1:45 p.m.

Andrea Flores may be the victim of a parental abduction. Last seen in at 581 Magnolia Ave in Millbrae and may be in the company of her father, Victor Flores Enriquez. If you see Andrea, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/62w2Ejbavp — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) January 1, 2023

Andrea is described as three feet tall and weighing 36 pounds with blue eyes and brown braided hair. She is three and a half years old. No description or photos of her father were provided by authorities.

Flores-Enriquez is described as a Hispanic male, 33 years old with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue tee shirt and blue jeans. Authorities said they may be headed to Mexico.

The sheriff's office asked for anyone who sees the child to immediately call 911.