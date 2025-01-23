Sacramento-area substitute teacher accused of sexually assaulting multiple young victims

CITRUS HEIGHTS — A substitute teacher within a Sacramento County school district is accused of sexually assaulting multiple young children and being in possession of child pornography, authorities said Thursday.

Ricky Linan, 58, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and bail was set at $1.7 million, the Citrus Heights Police Department announced.

Mugshot of Ricky Linan, 58 Citrus Heights Police Department

Citrus Heights police said an investigation into the allegations began on December 2, 2024. Linan was employed in a San Juan Unified School District after-school program at the time.

Detectives identified multiple victims who were minors as well as evidence of the initial allegations and further offenses, Citrus Heights police said.

"Children are among the most precious and vulnerable members of our society, and it is our duty to protect them from those who seek to exploit their innocence," Citrus Heights Police Chief Alex Turcotte said. "A violation of this type, by a trusted adult, is reprehensible and simply heartbreaking."

Citrus Heights police urge any parents who fear their children may have had contact with Linan or may have been an additional victim to contact them.

Linan faces multiple charges of committing lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 as well as possession of child porn.