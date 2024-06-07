Woman accused of murder after man found fatally stabbed in San Jose

PIX Now - Morning Edition 6/7/24 PIX Now - Morning Edition 6/7/24 11:30

A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday following a deadly stabbing in San Jose earlier this week, police said.

Around 11:20 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area of North 17th and East Santa Clara streets following a report of a man who was found on the ground bleeding and not breathing. The caller said the man may have been involved in a disturbance.

Officers found the man with at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts from police and paramedics.

The man's identity has not been released. Police said the incident was the city's 17th homicide of 2024.

A homicide investigation was launched and detectives were able to identify a suspect. On Wednesday, officers located the suspect at a home in San Jose.

Sylvia Ortega, 28, is accused of fatally stabbing a man in San Jose on June 2, 2024. San Jose Police Department

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Sylvia Ortega, was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Jail records show that Ortega is being held without bail. Ortega is expected to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

Police said Friday that the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez or Detective Jize of the department's homicide unit over email or by calling 408-277-5283.