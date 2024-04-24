San Jose Sharks fire head coach David Quinn after NHL-worst 19-win season

PIX Now - Morning Edition 4/24/24 PIX Now - Morning Edition 4/24/24 09:43

SAN JOSE – The San Jose Sharks announced Wednesday that head coach David Quinn has been relieved of his duties, following one of the worst seasons in team history.

"After going through our end of the season process of internal meetings and evaluating where our team is at and where we want our group to go, we have made the difficult decision to make a change at the head coach position," General Manager Mike Grier said in a statement.

"David is a good coach and an even better person. I would like to personally thank him for his hard work over these past two seasons. He and his staff did an admirable job under some difficult circumstances, and I sincerely appreciate how they handled the situation," Grier went on to say.

San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn gestures to players during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in San Jose, Calif., Tuesday, March 26, 2024. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Since being named coach of the Sharks in 2022, Quinn had a 41-98-25 record.

Along with Quinn's departure, the team announced head athletic trainer Ray Tufts is also leaving after many years with the organization.

"Ray spent more than two decades overseeing the care and well-being of our players," said Grier. "We thank him for his service to the organization and our players and wish him and his family the best in the future."

The Sharks are looking to move on from one of the toughest seasons in team history, which included an 0-11 start, matching an NHL record. San Jose finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 19-54-9 record, last in the league.

Only two times in Sharks history did the team have fewer wins; the team's first season in 1991-92 (17 wins) and 1992-93 (11 wins).

A onetime perennial contender for the Stanley Cup, the Sharks have not qualified for the playoffs since 2019, when they reached the Western Conference Final.

By having a last-place finish, the Sharks have the highest odds for the top pick in the upcoming NHL Draft Lottery in May. The draft is scheduled for late June in Las Vegas.