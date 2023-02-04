San Jose police officer injured in shooting during standoff with suspect

PIX Now PIX Now 09:39

SAN JOSE -- A San Jose police officer was shot late Friday night during a standoff with a suspect and sustained an injury that was not life threatening, according to authorities.

The shooting took place at 3:10 a.m. at a home on the 800 block of Sinbad Avenue.

The officer, who was part of the department's Mobile Emergency Response Group and Equipment Unit, was treated at a hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

The MERGE unit was requested after a suspect was allegedly shooting at two patrol officers during a traffic stop on Friday evening near King and Story roads. Officers said they returned gunfire and hit the suspect's vehicle as it fled, according to a statement from the San Jose police department.

Update on officer involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/J38Nb66Tb7 — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 4, 2023

Neither officer at the traffic stop was injured, according to the police department's statement.

An investigation led police to a residence on Sinbad Avenue, where the suspect was allegedly seen in the backyard and began shooting at police, striking one of the special operations officers once. The suspect then surrendered and was taken into custody.

The suspect was not injured according to San Jose police.