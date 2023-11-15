San Jose man sentenced to 80-month prison term for selling fentanyl pills that led to fatal overdose

PIX Now - Morning Edition 11/15/23 PIX Now - Morning Edition 11/15/23 11:53

A San Jose man has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison for providing the fentanyl that killed a man from Ohio, the U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday.

Ian Parrish, 28, pleaded guilty in August to selling four pills to a person at a bar in Fremont the previous year, two of which were counterfeit "M30" pills designed to look like Percocet but contained fentanyl. According to prosecutors, the victim asked Parrish if the pills were real and he said that they were, even though he wasn't sure himself.

After buying the pills, the victim left the bar and took one, prosecutors said. Approximately 17 minutes later, the victim began to sway and lose balance, and then lost consciousness. According to the plea agreement, emergency personnel arrived and tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man left behind a spouse, six children and 11 grandchildren.

In addition to an 80-month federal prison sentence, Parrish must serve three years of supervision following his release.

Fentanyl has now become the leading cause of drug overdose deaths in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Counterfeit, fentanyl-laced pills are usually shaped and colored to resemble pills that are sold legitimately at pharmacies.