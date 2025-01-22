San Joaquin County supervisor's chief of staff arrested 1 week after appointment

STOCKTON — A former Stockton police lieutenant recently elected as a county supervisor's chief of staff has been arrested on multiple felonies.

In early January, the county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the appointment of Augustin Telly as chief of staff for District 1 Supervisor Mario Gardea.

Telly, a 28-year law enforcement veteran, was charged with the intention to ask someone to commit a crime, the unlicensed sale or transfer of guns, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Following Telly's arrest, Gardea said in a statement, "I am shocked and disappointed to learn of the arrest of Augustin Telly... I take my role as an elected official seriously, and I will not tolerate any behavior that undermines the public trust from anyone associated with my office... I will fully cooperate with any investigation associated with this arrest."

Former county Supervisor Tom Patti knew Telly personally and said the charges came as a shock.

"I'm not rushing to judgment. I've heard a lot of rumors," Patti said. "I'm not here to repeat them, but the county is in great hands."

Telly was still in custody in the San Joaquin County jail Wednesday afternoon.

Both Stockton police and San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say they were not the agency that arrested Telly. We reached out to the FBI, they said they were not aware of his arrest. Telly worked with the FBI for six years as an investigator.

CBS13 learned that Telly was arrested by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, otherwise known as ATF. We reached out to the agency but did not hear back by the time this story was published.

Telly was scheduled to appear in San Joaquin County court on Wednesday.