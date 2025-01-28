San Joaquin County to turn 175, kicks off year of celebrating historic milestone

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — San Joaquin County is hitting a historic milestone, celebrating 175 years of agriculture, diversity and history.

It went from being one of California's original counties to what is now a growing place for families and businesses.

Board of Supervisors both current and former packed into the administrative building in Stockton to commemorate the occasion.

A new slogan for this year is "Growing greatness." To go along with the new proclamation is a new commemorative logo, titled "How far we've come" that displays some of the county's rich history.

"San Joaquin County is a really important place," said Phillip Merlot, who is the director of the San Joaquin County Historical Museum. "It's the birthplace of the farm labor movement in America, where the tractor and the bulldozer have come from."

While a lot has changed in the past 175 years, some things the county is known for have withstood the test of time.

"Of course, it's one of the most diverse places in the world and the center of diversity in California," said Merlot.

"I think what it is, people came to this region that was like their homes," said county Supervisor Paul Canepa. "Whether it was farming, different folks have built up this community."

The official day for the 175th anniversary is in February, but seeing as we just entered a new year, the county wanted to commemorate the milestone now.

The county says they will continue to celebrate in other ways throughout the year.