San Joaquin County voters to decide on drug screening ordinance for recipients of county funds

San Joaquin County puts ordinance amid at getting people off drugs on November ballot

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – An ordinance will soon go on the ballot in San Joaquin County, requiring some recipients of county funds to test for substance use or get treatment.

The county board voted unanimously to put this ordinance for the county's general assistance program on the ballot, aiming to get people off dangerous drugs and into treatment programs.

General Assistance programs cost the county roughly $300,000.

Thirty-five people getting county help are in treatment programs right now.

There is no requirement for people to prove sobriety when they get this financial help, but this ballot measure aims to change that.

San Joaquin County Board Chairman Tom Patti brought this measure forward saying this ordinance could bring more people into help that is already available in the county.

"If we can use this program as an impetus as an only if needed to get them into some treatment programs we offer in the county, that's what we're in favor of," said Patti.

According to the county, they are modeling this ordinance after a San Francisco city ordinance that voters passed in March that allowed for testing and screening of those who are under welfare, and who are reasonably suspected of being on drugs, to either go into treatment or potentially lose their financial help.

"It's not about withholding money, it's about persuasion. We understand you have an addiction," he said. "Let's work with you and get you into programs so you can get the support they're currently receiving."

The ordinance could've been passed by the board with a 3/5 vote, but they instead opted to send it to voters.