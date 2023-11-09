San Joaquin County supervisor candidate arraigned on hit-and-run charge

STOCKTON — A San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors candidate was arraigned Thursday on a charge relating to a September 29 hit-and-run in the Stockton area.

Christopher Rouppet was charged with one count of hit-and-run resulting in property damage. The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said Rouppet did not enter a plea.

Chris Rouppet's crash car following the September 29 incident

Rouppet, who is Supervisor Miguel Villapudua's chief of staff, is accused of crashing into three parked cars in the Country Club neighborhood before fleeing the scene, the California Highway Patrol said. No one was in the parked cars when they were hit.

The CHP said two witnesses to the collisions were able to identify to authorities who the driver was. When investigators went to Rouppet's home, they knocked on the door for about an hour but got no response.

An officer was able to contact Rouppet at his home the next day. The chief of staff told the officer he had "a severe concussion and a massive headache" and couldn't remember much of what happened.

The CHP's Stockton division said it then filed a complaint to the San Joaquin County Superior Court.

Rouppet is next scheduled to appear in court on December 6 for further arraignment.