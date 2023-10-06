San Joaquin County resident spots sky-high fireball mystery

On Wednesday, a Ripon resident looked up at around 8:30 p.m. to see a mysterious streak sear across the sky. Video captured on Tammy Pimentel's doorbell camera shows a fireball-like object trailing for nearly 20 seconds overhead.

"I was outside changing batteries for my Halloween decorations and when I looked up in the sky, I saw this bright white object," Pimentel said. "At first I thought it was a shooting star, but I noticed it didn't fade, it kept going across the sky."

Thankfully, because the camera captured the brief celestial mystery, we were able to take the video to the Sacramento Valley Astronomical Society's Raj Dixit.

"It fit the pattern of a bolide, which is a bright meteor that can be seen for several seconds streaking across the sky, and this, although dim, it fit the pattern and profile," Dixit said.

Brighter and bigger than your typical shooting star or meteor, a bolide can be sharp and bright depending on how dark the skies are.

Dixit could also reasonably rule out the meteor mystery being attributed to so-called space junk entering the earth's atmosphere. NASA tracks when things like satellites or other debris enter and is seen breaking up in the skies.

"You may recall that around Saint Patrick's Day earlier this year, there was an old Japanese satellite that broke up and could be seen from Sacramento all the way to Reno," Dixit said. "When that kind of debris falls, it breaks off into multiple pieces and you see lots of chunks flying and lots of points of light flying."

In this instance, Dixit says there was one solid object stringing across the sky.

"That leads me to believe this is a meteor and not a satellite," Dixit said.

According to NASA, space junk enters the atmosphere somewhere on earth showing just how much debris is circling around in outer space.