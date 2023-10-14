San Joaquin County man convicted of murdering ex-girlfriend, her brother in ambush

TRACY — A Tracy man was convicted of the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend and her brother and the attempted murder of their father, prosecutors announced Friday.

Allenray Castillano Calamba, 23, went to the home of his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Valeria Garcia-Cruz, at around 2:45 a.m. on June 3, 2021, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office said.

Calamba waited for her to get home from work to ambush her. He confronted her with a handgun in the driveway, prosecutors said.

Garcia-Cruz's brother and father went outside when they heard what was going on. When both men exited the home, Calamba shot the brother, Jesus Garcia-Cruz four times, killing him. Calamba then shot the siblings' father, Juan Rojas, injuring him.

At this point, Calamba then shot Valeria four times, also killing her, before shooting himself in the chest, prosecutors said. Calamba survived and was booked into jail once he was cleared from an area hospital.

Calamba is scheduled to be sentenced on December 4.