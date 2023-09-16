San Joaquin County career fair spotlights trades as high-paying, debt-free alternative to college

STOCKTON - As the cost of higher education continues to skyrocket, many students are turning to a future in the trades.

CBS13's Dominic Garcia shows us a career fair touting high-paying jobs without the high price tag of college.

When it comes to the trades, there is no shortage of jobs.

"I always told students that one size never fits all," said Pam Knapp, Director of College and Career Readiness for the San Joaquin County Office of Education.

"In the next four years, we know 40% of the workforce is going to be retiring, and many within that 40% are in the skill trades," said Knapp.

This is why for the last 18 years, they've teamed up with the San Joaquin Area Apprenticeships Association. It's here where juniors and seniors can explore futures in everything from construction and plumbing to electrical work.

"It's really taken off. We used to average a couple hundred kids, and every year it's grown. In the last few years, it's gotten really big. I think last year we had 900 kids," said Greg Vincelet with the San Joaquin Area Apprenticeships Association.

Vincelet has been helping for the last 15 years and says there's a long list of reasons to check out the trades: plenty of job openings, you can get paid while you learn, and when you're done, no debt.

"We've always been a best-kept secret in the construction industry because our trades pay 100k or more every year once you become a journeyworker," said Vincelet.

That's about double what a college student can expect to earn once they graduate. Vincelet says both can be a great option, but when it comes to the trades, you'll never have to look far for a job.

"Is it cool to see the light go on for some of these students and have them discover whoa, I didn't know I could do this? Oh yeah, I think what they really enjoy is the hands-on aspect of this career fair," said Vincelet.

On hand today were reps from 18 different industries from the region. Organizers say one of the areas that's seen huge growth recently is the wine industry.