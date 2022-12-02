Watch CBS News
San Francisco ranks among top 10 U.S. cities to find love; Sacramento, not so much

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- It's cuffing season, a thing that is a real thing. In fact, merriam-webster.com defines it as "a period of time where single people begin looking for short-term partnerships to pass the colder months of the year."

If a holiday romance is on your wishlist this year, you might not be in the right place (or pretty close to an even-righter one).

A new survey ranked the top cities to find that special someone.

Seattle claimed the top spot, but neighboring Madison, Wisconsin was runner-up.

San Francisco ranked fourth on the list, but Sacramento is all the way down at 95th, Stockton is 136th, and Modesto is 152nd. The other cities in the top five were Madison, Wisconsin, Denver, and Portland, Oregon.

The survey compared more than 180 U.S. cities to make the overall list, considering factors like the share of the population that's single, the number of online-dating opportunities, and the average price of a meal for two.

New York placed dead last on the list.

