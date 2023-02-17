San Francisco police warning of dangerous drug "tranq"

Deadly flesh-eating drug "Tranq" found in overdose deaths Deadly flesh-eating drug "Tranq" found in overdose deaths 02:05

SAN FRANCISCO - Officials in San Francisco are warning the public about a dangerous new street drug that is circulating through the city. At least four drug overdose victims who died late last year had traces of the drug mixed with fentanyl in their systems, according to officials.

The drug, known as "Tranq," is a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer that is not approved for human use. Officials are concerned that the drug, which has been found in East Coast cities, is now circulating throughout Northern California and being mixed with drugs like fentanyl and heroin.

"Tranq" is a powerful sedative that is used to calm animals during medical procedures.

The video clip featured above aired in September 2022.