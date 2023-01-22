San Francisco mayor promises more police at Lunar New Year events after mass shooting

10 killed, 10 injured in Monterey Park mass shooting 10 killed, 10 injured in Monterey Park mass shooting 00:54

SAN FRANCISCO -- Mayor London Breed on Sunday pledged that San Francisco police would increase their presence at Lunar New Year events "to ensure safe celebrations" in the wake of the mass shooting in Monterey Park.

Authorities in Los Angeles have an intense manhunt for the suspect in the deadly Saturday night shooting that killed 10 people and hospitalized 10 more after a Lunar New Year festival in Los Angeles.

According to authorities, at approximately 10:22 p.m., officers from the Monterey Park police department responded to a "shots fired" call at a dance studio on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park.

"When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals - patrons of the location - pouring out of the location, screaming," said Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Ten of the victims were pronounced deceased at the scene. They were described as five males and five females. Their identities have not been released. Of the injured, there were at least 10 additional victims who were transported to various hospitals, including LAC+USC Medical Center, and were listed in various conditions from stable to critical.

The San Francisco mayor tweeted about the increased SFPD presence for Lunar New Year celebrations Sunday morning. She also said she was "deeply saddened by the tragic shooting in Southern California on Lunar New Year's Eve" and was thinking of the victims and their families.

As we kick off the Lunar New Year today in San Francisco, @SFPD will be increasing police presence to ensure safe celebrations for everyone to enjoy. It is more important than ever for our API community and our entire city to come together. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) January 22, 2023

In a statement, San Francisco police also offered condolences to the victims harmed in this Southern California incident and said they were "closely monitoring the tragic shooting incident."

Police said they would work with the community to address any safety concerns for Lunar New Year events and collaborate with law enforcement partners to gather information that may affect public safety.

While police said there were currently no credible threats as of Sunday morning, "officers are on heightened alert and are prepared to respond to any incident that may occur."

Members of the public who have any information that could affect public safety are asked to immediately contact 911.