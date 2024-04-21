San Francisco man dies while swimming in California reservoir

STANISLAUS COUNTY - Deputies have recovered the body of a 24-year-old man who was swimming at Woodward Reservoir on Sunday afternoon, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the area of Mountain View Point at Woodward Reservoir for a swimmer who was seen struggling and in distress shortly before 2 p.m.

Investigators believe the man was trying to swim from the shore of Mountain View Point to Area A. The sheriff's office says the man is believed to have drowned about 45-feet from the shore.

Just after 5 p.m., deputies said they had recovered the man's body.

The Stanislaus County Special Vehicle Operations Unit and Dive Team handled the incident.

According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, the man has been identified as 24-year-old San Francisco resident Oscar Rafael Coello-Flores.

Woodward Reservoir is about 72 miles southeast of Sacramento and about 28 miles east of Stockton.