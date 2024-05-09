Rockies erupt for 7-run inning, beat Giants 9-1

Ezequiel Tovar had a triple and double and Brenton Doyle hit a three-run homer in a seven-run outburst in the fourth inning as the Colorado Rockies snapped a four-game skid with a 9-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

Colorado, which entered the game with the worst record in the majors, won for just the ninth time and avoided being swept for the fourth time this season.

Charlie Blackmon drove in two runs and finished a homer shy of hitting for the cycle for Colorado. The 37-year-old Blackmon has 762 career RBIs, fourth on Colorado's franchise list.

Colorado Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar heads up the first-base line with a single against San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Keaton Winn in the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

Michael Conforto gave San Francisco a 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the top of the fourth before Colorado jumped on starter Keaton Winn (3-5). Tovar tripled to lead off the inning and the Rockies reeled off six straight hits, capped by Doyle's 430-foot homer to center, his fourth of the season.

Winn got two outs, and then Blackmon tripled and Tovar doubled off of reliever Randy Rodriguez. The Rockies sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth and tagged Winn for seven runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Tovar is the second player in franchise history to have a triple and double in the same inning. Garrett Hampson did it against Arizona on Aug. 11, 2020.

Cal Quantrill (2-3) worked six innings for his second consecutive strong outing. The 29-year-old right-hander pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings at Pittsburgh on Friday and has allowed one run in his last two starts.

San Francisco Giants third base coach Matt Williams, left, congratulates Michael Conforto as he circles the bases after hitting a solo home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Cal Quantrill in the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Denver. David Zalubowski / AP

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: OF Jung Hoo Lee was out of the lineup after fouling a ball off of his foot Wednesday night. "He's sore enough to leave him out. We'll see how he responds to treatment over the course of today and where we go from here," manager Bob Melvin said. … SS Nick Ahmed left the game in the fifth with left wrist discomfort.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland played catch Thursday and will continue to build up, manager Bud Black said. Freeland (left elbow strain) went on the IL on April 16.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (3-3, 3.50 ERA) will open a three-game home series against the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night.

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (0-2, 3.79) faces former teammate Jon Gray (1-1, 2.50) on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series with the Texas Rangers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb