Update: Utility worker killed in trench collapse in San Francisco's Lower Haight neighborhood

A utility worker was killed when a trench collapsed under a sidewalk in San Francisco's Lower Haight neighborhood Thursday, prompting a frantic, hours-long rescue effort.

The San Francisco Fire Department said several workers were performing utility work underground in the area of Oak and Divisadero Streets when the trench they were in collapsed. Five people were able to escape but one person became trapped under eight feet of dirt and debris.

A fire department rescue operation was underway in a collapsed underground trench in San Francisco's Lower Haight neighborhood Thursday morning.

The incident was unfolding at Oak and Divisadero Streets beginning at around 10 a.m. The San Francisco Fire Department said an "active technical rescue" was happening at the site, which appeared to be 1101 Oak St.

At least one person was trapped in a trench under about eight feet of dirt, according to the fire department.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter said a sidewalk collapsed during utility construction work. He told KPIX at 10:56 a.m. that all available resources were being used to get to the person.

"We are focusing aggressively at reaching this victim who has been trapped underground for over 30 minutes," said Baxter.

Firefighters at the scene of a trench collapse rescue at 1101 Oak St. in San Francisco, Sept. 28, 2023. KPIX

Baxter said search canines on the scene confirmed the presence of a person trapped under the dirt.

"Our San Francisco Fire Department paramedics are standing on scene to attempt to revitalize this individual and then our hopes is that we'll be able to transport this individual to our trauma center."

There were six people working in the underground trench when it collapsed and five workers were able to escape.

Rescuers were using an industrial vacuum to help remove loose dirt and gravel. About 50 firefighters were involved in the rescue.

Oak Street was closed between Divisadero and Broderick Streets during the rescue operation. Traffic and San Francisco Muni buses were being rerouted in the area.

