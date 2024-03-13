Watch CBS News
Gaza cease-fire protest at San Francisco International Airport blocks passenger movement

By Carlos Castaneda

/ CBS San Francisco

A protest against Israel's war in Gaza was blocking the movement of passengers at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday morning, airport officials advised.

Pro-Palestinian protesters were outside blocking the road in front of the departure level of the International Terminal at about 9 a.m. A social media post by the airport said the protest was also in the International Terminal and that the terminal remained open. 

Passenger foot traffic was being re-reouted around the protest, the post said.

In a press statement, the protest organizers said they planned to shut down various areas of SFO and demand a permanent cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and an end to the U.S. arms supply to Israel.

Among the areas blocked were the security check-in entrances with protesters holding banners saying "Stop the World for Gaza," "Permanent Ceasefire Now" and "Stop Arming Israel." 

SFO protest
Demonstrators protest outside the departures level of the International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport, March 13, 2024. KPIX

"We don't want to be here. We have tried everything," said protest organizer Jennifer Trang in a prepared statement. "We have met with elected officials, written letters, and passed city-wide resolutions. We have taken to the streets. We have sounded the alarm in the media. The world has denounced the Israeli war against Palestinians in Gaza and our politicians continue to fuel and fund this genocide. "We need a permanent ceasefire and an end to the siege on Gaza now ... As people of conscience, it is a necessity for us to take action to stop this escalating genocide."

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on March 13, 2024 / 9:18 AM PDT

