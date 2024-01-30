San Francisco 49ers super fans get red, gold pedicure to spread excitement about Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers super fans gearing up for Super Bowl excitement with red and gold pedicure San Francisco 49ers super fans gearing up for Super Bowl excitement with red and gold pedicure 02:44

The San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl appearance is about two weeks away, but fan excitement is already surging in the Bay Area.

Inside a Pleasanton nail salon are two 49er super fans.

"These are the seats they had at Candlestick. When they destroyed the park, I was able to buy the seats," said Terrence McGrath of Pleasanton.

Meet Terrence and Sheila McGrath. They brought all of their 49er memorabilia, and they showed up with a goal.

"Our goal is to wear flip flops for two weeks to spread the excitement of the game because how many times do we get this opportunity," said Terrance McGrath.

He had his red and gold nail polish, and his wife gave her stamp of approval. He said it starts with a little gold liquid courage before he decides to do something he has never done before in the name of the Niners.

"We take our shoes off and what do you call this thing," said Terrence McGrath referring to his pedicure.

The pair picked out their color, and then, it was time to show their 49er faith in their feet.

"I am going to take a photo of this and send it to each player," said Terrence McGrath.

He said the last football game was fancy footwork and a whole lot of regrouping at halftime.

"They regrouped and they went out and took control of the field. Half time is the chance to regroup in life. That is what I love about football," he explained.

From football to fancy foot care, Sheila McGrath said nothing really surprises her anymore.

"When we got married," said Sheila McGrath. "I knew he was out there in a great way. I didn't realize quite how much. It is amazing what he will do. It is really cool."

He said he is ready to rock the flip flops for two weeks until game time.

"I think they look Purdy, Purdy," said Terrence McGrath.