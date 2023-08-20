Watch Live: San Francisco 49ers preseason matchup against the Denver Broncos

Watch CBS News
The San Francisco 49ers attempt to get their first win of the preseason as they host the visiting Denver Broncos on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos on 8/19

CBS13 will be carrying the game on TV, but it will also be available to live stream on the CBSSacramento.com home page

• What: San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos preseason game

• Date: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m.

• Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

• On TV: CBS13

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSacramento.com home page and up above, and on your mobile or streaming device.

• Online stats: Follow the stats live on CBSSports.com.

