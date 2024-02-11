San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody sets Super Bowl record with 55-yard field goal

KPIX Countdown to Kickoff Super Bowl LVIII Special - pt. 1 KPIX Countdown to Kickoff Super Bowl LVIII Special - pt. 1 07:19

After a scoreless first quarter, the San Francisco 49ers were the first team to draw blood in Super Bowl LVIII as kicker Jake Moody set a Super Bowl record with a 55-yard field goal.

Moody hit the record-breaking field goal after a 49ers drive stalled just 12 seconds into the second quarter of the game. The previous record long field goal in the Super Bowl was a 54-yarder kicked by Steve Christie of the Buffalo Bills against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXVIII.

The kick that gave the Niners a 3-0 lead over the Chiefs could provide a needed boost in confidence for Moody, who missed field goals against both the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions in the team's two playoff games on their way to Super Bowl LVII.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Head coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Jake Moody #4 after he kicked a Super Bowl record setting 55-yard field goal in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Images

The Super Bowl started at 3:30 p.m. PST at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. You can tune in to watch the game broadcast live on both CBS and Nickelodeon or watch the livestream on Paramount+. More information on the game and how to watch is available at CBS Sports.

