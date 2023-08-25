San Francisco 49ers closing out preseason against LA Chargers: How to watch

The San Francisco 49ers are closing out the preseason against the LA Chargers at Levi's Stadium. Will Trey Lance play? Will he even be on the team? Find out on Friday.

How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers on 8/25

CBS13 will be carrying the game on TV, but it will also be available to live stream on the CBSSacramento.com home page

• What: San Francisco 49ers vs. LA Chargers preseason game

• Date: Friday, Aug. 25, 2023

• Kickoff: 7 p.m.

• Location: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara

• On TV: CBS13

• Online stream: Live on the CBSSacramento.com home page and up above, and on your mobile or streaming device.

• Online stats: Follow the stats live on CBSSports.com.