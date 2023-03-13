Watch CBS News
Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting estranged wife in Sacramento County

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man has been arrested in Sacramento County for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing his estranged wife.

The incident happened back on March 10. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the woman reported that her estranged husband – 41-year-old Samuel Garcia-Gutierrez – got into her car that day and pulled out a gun.

Garcia-Gutierrez then allegedly forced the woman to drive to his home, deputies say.

At his home, deputies allege that Garcia-Gutierrez held her against her will for several hours – allegedly sexually assaulting her during that time.

Somehow, the woman was able to leave and got to family who reported the incident to authorities.

Deputies soon showed up at Garcia-Gutierrez's residence and took him into custody. Evidence corroborating the victim's statements was found inside, deputies say.

 Garcia-Gutierrez was booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing numerous charges, including kidnapping with intent to commit rape, false imprisonment, assault with a firearm, and other crimes. 

