Salvation Army in Sacramento serving up warm meals this Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO - For many, Thanksgiving is all about food and family, but during this season of gathering, there are many who struggle to put a warm meal on the table.

On Thursday, the Salvation Army is serving meals to those in need. At the church's Center of Hope, they're preparing to serve up to 500 hot meals, which includes cranberry, stuffing, green beans, and, of course, turkey.

"The whole goal is to pass out meals, pass out hope to those that are in need," said Salvation Army Advisory Board Chair Rio Ray. "We have staff that have been doing this for 16 years."

The meals will be served up, starting at 11 a.m., in to-go boxes for those who just want to make a quick stop.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope is located at 1200 North B Street in Sacramento.