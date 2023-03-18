St. Patrick's Day celebrations and March Madness draws thousands to DOCO

SACRAMENTO -- It is going to be a big weekend for Sacramento's business community. The combination of March Madness and Saint Patrick's Day celebrations is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to the Downtown Commons and Old Sacramento.

Jordan and Susan Sharp, a mother-daughter duo celebrating the holiday, were out in Old Sacramento Friday evening. They say they were surprised on how many people were out for the holiday.

"Whether you're in an old town or you're in DOCO, it's alive and well," Jordan Sharp said.

March Madness has drawn thousands of visitors to the city. While there weren't any games at the Golden 1 Center Friday, Saint Patrick's Day was the perfect filler between game days.

"I'm excited to meet new people around here who come from all over. I feel like there's a new community of people in Sac right now," bar-goer Karthika Saravanavijayan said.

Bob Simpson, owner of Malt and Mash Irish Pub, says his staff are gearing up for a busy weekend. They extended their patio, and added a second outdoor bar and stage for live music.

"People are out having a good time celebrating. Great for the city of Sacramento this weekend," Simpson said.

The Saint Patrick's Day celebration continues Saturday. Sacramento will host its annual St. Patrick's Day celebration and parade in Old Sacramento Saturday afternoon between 12-5 p.m.