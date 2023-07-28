SAG-AFTRA strikes now stretching from Hollywood to steps of California’s capitol

SACRAMENTO -- The SAG-AFTRA strike stretched from Hollywood to the steps of the California State Capitol as demonstrators gathered Thursday to demand better pay and protections from artificial intelligence.

There is still no clear indication of just how long the standoff could last, or how much it could cost California's economy. The last time something like this happened, it was a $2 billion dollar blow.

Economist Dr. Sanjay Varshney said aside from the tech industry, the state depends on revenue from Hollywood.

"I think we need to keep in mind Hollywood is the largest industry in Southern California and is going to have an impact and ripple on the state of California economy," Varshney said. "It's not just a disruption to the tax revenue for the state, it's also a major damage to the economy in Californa."

The ripple effect could impact 30,000 jobs, with more people struggling to make ends meet and less money being pumped into the economy.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has offered to step into the negotiating room and help bring the stalemate to an end before further damage is done to the economy.

"It just looks very ugly from a pure optics standpoint, California takes a lot of pride in being very employee-conscious and employee-driven," Varshney said.

Those employees are people right here in Northern California who soon could be struggling to food on the table. Martin Anaya, the executive director for the California Film Foundation, says the fight for fair pay and protections is a personal one.

"We are worried that if this lasts a long time this will be the difference between whether people make ends meet or not," Anaya said. "Those residuals checks and the issue not getting paid what they are worth could have far reaching implications."

Anaya is calling on the public to show support and stand in solidarity for writers and actors striking for a better future.

"Over time we're going to see, the powers that be are going to see, that we're resolute in this and are standing firm and stand behind them as long as it takes," Anaya said.

While Newsom has offered to step in and help negotiate, there's still no word is Hollywood executives or the writers and actors impacted are open to the idea.