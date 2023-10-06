Safe stolen again from popular East Sacramento butcher shop

SACRAMENTO — An East Sacramento craft butcher shop was targeted again by thieves.

Someone broke into V. Miller Meats on Folsom Boulevard early Wednesday morning. The owner, Eric Veldman Miller, said he was awakened at around 4 a.m. by a phone call telling him his alarm was going off at the business.

When he arrived, he found the back door had been pried open with a crowbar and the office safe ripped off the floor.

This is one of the bolts that held our safe to the floor. We got broken into in the wee hours of the morning. We’re all safe. The meats are fine. And we’re open as usual.🤠 Posted by V. Miller Meats on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

This is the second time in five years the safe has been stolen. Miller said he didn't sleep well last night knowing the suspect is still out there.

"Given the signs of the times, even if there were cameras and if you did get a good picture of it, the likelihood of that guy being brought to justice seems like it's slim to none these days," he said.

The Sacramento Police Department confirmed the break-in in that area. Anyone who may have information on the matter should contact the police department.