"We're all humans": Sacramento's Sudanese community rallying for loved ones back home

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento's Sudanese community is rallying around loved ones back in their homeland that's being torn apart in an ongoing war.

The scenes out of Sudan are hard to watch, especially for someone like Dalia Fadl.

"It's definitely been a very challenging time," she said. "It's emotional to see what family members are going through back home."

Dalia is from Sudan and still has family in the war-torn country. She's also part of the Sudanese Association of the Greater Sacramento Area.

"I think the hardest part is feeling like you really can't do much about it," Fadl said.

But she had to do something.

Last Saturday, the Sudanese community was supposed to be celebrating the end of Ramadan. Instead, it turned into an all-hands-on-deck fundraiser.

The money will go towards the Sudanese American Physician Association.

"Seventy percent of hospitals have been either closed or out of commission, or there are no doctors to staff the hospitals," Fadl said. "So there's desperate need for medication and desperate need for food."

And it's not just money. Dalia also wants to spread the word about what's happening in her homeland.

This weekend, members of the Sudanese community will be at the California State Capitol.

"We're going to focus on spreading awareness on what's happening in Sudan as well as sharing stories about families who are fleeing – stories of what people have to deal with back home," Fadl said.

And it's those stories she hopes will have an impact on those who need it half a world away.

"We're all humans at the end of the day, and the suffering is the same in any part of the world."

Saturday's rally will start at 2 p.m.