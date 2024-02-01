SZA, Snoh Aalegra, Kaytramine to headline Sacramento's 2024 Sol Blume 3-day music festival

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento's Sol Blume music festival released the lineup for what will be its first three-day weekend in May 2024.

This year's headliners for the growing R&B music festival are SZA, Snoh Aalegra, as well as Kaytranada and Amine who perform under the duo name Kaytramine.

Other notable names on the lineup include Wale, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Masego, SiR, Sacramento's own Nate Curry, Omar Apollo, Ari Lennox and more. Learn more about the full lineup here.

Sol Blume

Sol Blume will be held from May 3-5, 2024, at Sacramento's Discovery Park. General on-sale festival passes go on sale on Monday, February 5 at 10 a.m., but you can pre-register ahead of time.

The 2024 edition will be Sol Blume's fifth anniversary. Previous headliners have included Brent Faiyaz, Kehlani, Jorja Smith, Jazmine Sullivan, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, and Miguel.