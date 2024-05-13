Sacramento's Park Ultra Lounge nightclub to close, reopen with new concept

Sacramento nightclub to close, reopen with new concept

Sacramento nightclub to close, reopen with new concept

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento nightclub that has been open for nearly 20 years announced it will be closing next month.

The Park Ultra Lounge posted on its social media accounts over the weekend that the club will be closing its doors on June 1 in preparation for a "concept transformation."

New plans will be unveiled at the end of 2024, with construction expected to begin in 2025.

No other details about the new concept in the works have been announced.

Located at 15th and L streets in Downtown Sacramento since 2005, the club has hosted countless events and celebrities over the years.

The club says a closing party is in the works.