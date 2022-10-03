Sacramento's new pro football team delayed as league pushes back its debut

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento's next attempt at fielding a pro football team has been pushed back until next year.

The Major League Football debut for several cities, including Sacramento, was supposed to be getting off the ground in October.

But, as listed on MLF's website, the league will now start in the fall of 2023 because of a stadium issue for some teams.

The Sacramento team will play at least for its early games at Sacramento City College's Hughes Stadium instead of the original plan to play at Cal Expo's Heart Health Park.

It won't be the first time Sacramento has had a pro football team. Just a decade ago, the city had the United Football League team the Mountain Lions. Also, back in the 1990s, Sacramento had the Gold Miners and Surge.

Sacramento's new MLF team does not have a name yet.