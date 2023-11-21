Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes celebrates 40 years of serving those in need

SACRAMENTO — A holiday tradition was on full display Tuesday as Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes served early Thanksgiving meals for hundreds of people in need.

This year, the nonprofit had another reason to give thanks.

Volunteers were hard at work in the bustling kitchen as 500 hundred people lined up for a hot plate and good company.

Chris Williams was among the many who relied on Loaves and Fishes. This was his second year going.

"It's a privilege to be able to come here," he said. "I feel honored. This is a great meal. They go through a lot of effort to do this for a lot of people."

Angela Hassel, the executive director of Loaves and Fishes, said all of it is made possible through generous donations from the community.

"A lot of hearts and minds come together to make it work," she said. "It always works, somehow."

This year, they're celebrating a milestone: 40 years of serving Thanksgiving meals for the unhoused and people in need.

Hassel says they're committed to continuing their service so long as there's a need.

"The multitudes will be fed when we all give a little bit of what we have from our bounty," she said. "There will be enough to go around."

There was enough food for every guest and plenty of winter clothes, too.

Sacramento's Loaves and Fishes offers other programs and services for families, children and anyone in need.